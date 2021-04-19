Community vaccine clinic for all Enderby-area residents to begin in May

Photo: Interior Health

Increased COVID-19 activity in the Enderby local health area has prompted Interior Health to organize community clinics for anyone over 18 at clinics starting in May.

Eligible residents can register online or by phone, starting today.

IH notes that you will need an appointment to receive the immunization and that such whole-community clinics are only for people who live in the eligible communities.

"Immunization clinics will verify postal codes at the time of appointments. We are aware of some instances of people traveling from other regions to seek vaccinations in these communities. This not only takes away from the calculated vaccine supply for the community, but may also potentially expose residents to COVID-19 when people travel from other regions," the health authority said in a press release.