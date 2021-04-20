Armstrong listed as one of the most affordable cities in Canada with high-paying jobs

Photo: msn.com

If you’re looking for an affordable place to live, Armstrong could be the place to go.

Armstrong has been listed as one of the most affordable cities in Canada, with high-paying jobs.

A list generated by msn.com with data collected from Numbeo shows 20 cities in Canada with a low cost of living and high-paying jobs.

According to the author of the list, Doug Murray, you can get a one-bedroom apartment for an affordable price.

“In Armstrong’s town centre, you can get a one-bedroom apartment for an average of $650 per month, with an added $208.39 for basic utilities. This town in the North Okanagan is a good option if you want a rural lifestyle, with agriculture and tourism driving the local economy. The average monthly pay here is $3,625.”

Other cities in B.C. that made an appearance on the list are Gibsons, Vanderhoof, Castlegar, Duncan, and Prince George.

Ontario was also a popular province on the list, with four cities: Welland, Whitby, Chatham-Kent, and Bowmanville.

Alberta has four cities that made the cut: Airdrie, Calgary, St. Albert and Cochrane.

Saskatchewan, Quebec and Nova Scotia each had two cities on the list. Saskatchewan - Estevan and Moose Jaw. Nova Scotia - Wolfville and Antigonish. Quebec - Gatineau and Rimouski.