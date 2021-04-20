Vernon council meets today to consider potential legacy projects

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon councillors will consider potential legacy projects at a special meeting this afternoon.

Council will discuss options for spending almost $13,000 in its Fortis BC Legacy Reserve fund.

A memo to council recommends the city put the balance toward a one-time project.

Options to be considered include creation of a park on the Kin Race Track lands, rebuilding Polson Park, enhancement of the Lakeview Park peanut pool, putting the money towards a new active living centre, or land purchase for parks and trails.

The Kin park project is estimated at $6 million-plus, while the Polson project is estimated at $5 million. The peanut pool would cost $2.6 million.

Also to be considered are $6,702,751 in parks development cost charges being held by the Regional District of North Okanagan on behalf of the city. Of this, $3,850,508 is already committed to various projects, but $2,852,243 could be directed to one of the proposed options.

Council will also evaluate other reserve funds when considering funding for potential legacy projects.

"Overall, it is prudent ... to keep reserves for a number of reasons; unexpected (not budgeted) expenditures that come up during the year; to phase in tax increases over multiple years for expensive items such as transit expansion or additional RCMP members; and to match senior government funding for one-time projects," the memo from CAO Will Pearce states.