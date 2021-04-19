'Secret agents' urged to shop local in Vernon chamber promotion

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has launched its Week 3 video clue in its Mission Possible promotion.

Embracing his inner secret agent again, chamber manager Dan Proulx tells viewers: "Agents: Your task this week is to take your photograph in front of this mural."

Locals will probably know it's location, but a big tip is its located "close to the lake of many colours."

More "tasks" are listed on the chamber's website.

Presented in partnership with Tourism Vernon, the campaign encourages residents to solve clues while supporting local businesses and non-profits.

The play on the famous Mission Impossible spy films continues until May 2.

Complete the weekly tasks for the chance to win prizes, including the grand prize of a staycation for two at Sparkling Hill Resort, including a round of golf at The Rise and dinner at Marten Brew Pub.