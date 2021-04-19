Reports of gunfire, paratroopers as military trained in Vernon over the weekend

Photo: Contributed

The sound of gunfire Saturday night in the Pottery/Aberdeen Road area was related to ongoing military training in the North Okanagan.

Coldstream and Vernon residents near the North Okanagan Fire Training Centre heard rapid gunfire and voices over loudspeakers about 10 p.m.

The pop-pop-pop of rapid gunfire alarmed residents, who then heard shouts of "Come out of the building!"

But, rather than a police incident, the drama was just a drill.

"The activity was related to the ongoing training the Canadian Forces are conducting in the area," Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski said in an email to Castanet.

That wasn't all the excitement over the weekend.

Some residents reported seeing paratroopers jumping from aircraft in the hills above Turtle Mountain, and numerous people posted to social media, asking about a jet that circled the city for hours.

Castanet has reached out to the Forces for confirmation, but it is believed the nighttime flights are also connected to the previously announced training.

Residents report the aircraft circling for more than four hours both Saturday and Sunday.

The Forces said last month there would be night-training exercises in the Vernon and Kamloops areas between April 7 and 23.

Members of the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command are training with exercises involving CH-146 Griffon helicopters.

"Residents may see and hear the helicopters performing multiple low-level flights with the potential for increased local noise," the military said.

"Residents may also hear the sound of gunfire. Military small arms and training ammunition will be used, and will be closely controlled in accordance with mandated safety measures."