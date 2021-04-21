Vernon museum launches virtual program in conjunction with Earth Day

Photo: Vernon Museum Justen Peters and Laisha Rosnau

The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives is launching a virtual program that will take local students and community members all over the North Okanagan.

ECO: Ecological Change in the Okanagan will launch on Earth Day, Thursday.

The program is aimed towards intermediate students in grades 4 to 7.

It includes a 30-minute online program that explores local landscapes, featuring archival photos and includes the perspective of local Syilx youth leader Justen Peters.

The program explores natural history, human history, the local ecosystem, and how it has changed over time.

“We know nothing can replace traditional field trips and getting students out in our community, but this program allows us to visit so many local landscapes, it’s like months of field trips,” said Laisha Rosnau, program co-ordinator at the museum.

For a limited time, ECO: Ecological Change in the Okanagan will be available free of charge to any interested teacher, independent learner or community member.

In conjunction with the ECO program, the museum is hosting an online Earth Expo in partnership with School District 22.