Driver climbs up embankment after vehicle goes off cliff on Coldstream's Cosens Bay Road

Photo: Contributed

A vehicle went over a cliff Sunday on Cosens Bay Road in Coldstream.

The driver survived the plunge and was able to climb up the steep embankment before being given a ride to hospital by a friend in another vehicle.

Vernon RCMP responded to the scene about 11:30 p.m. after the vehicle went off the 6000 block of Cosens Bay Road on the east side of Kalamalka Lake.

Coldstream Fire Department attended the scene to deal with any threat of fire resulting from the crash.

“The driver's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening in nature, and the incident remains under investigation at this time,” says RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.