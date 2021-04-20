Bear caught on camera in Armstrong's Highland Park area

A bear has been spotted again in Armstrong's Highland Park neighbourhood.

The bear was caught on security camera late Saturday night, going for a stroll around the residential area.

Antonio Cangiano posted the video in the Armstrong and Area Community group on Facebook, writing: “Watch out for Yogi in the Highland Park area.”

The bear can be seen approaching a driveway then walking along the street.

Cangiano tells Castanet he spotted what is believed to be the same bear a couple times before in the neighbourhood.

“I posted this video to warn others to keep children and pets inside in the early and late hours,” Cangiano said.

“It’s a reminder not to leave garbage out before pick up.”