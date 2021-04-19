House fire off Stickle Road determined as 'accidental'

Darren Handschuh

A fire that destroyed an old farmhouse in the BX on Saturday has been deemed accidental.

BX-Swan Lake Fire Chief Bill Wacey called it an “accidental start from outside” as a suspected backyard burn got of hand.

Wacey said the occupant may have been burning something outdoors that could have caused the fire to grow out of control.

The blaze destroyed the house.

Wacey says nothing was salvageable in the blaze.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started for the home owner, Ron Dick, to help with his costs.