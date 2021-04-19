Emergency Response Team collars man on the lam in Enderby

Photo: Jon Manchester

A wanted Penticton man hiding out in the North Okanagan was arrested after police converged on a residence in the Enderby area Friday afternoon.

Police located a stolen vehicle parked outside an Enderby residence about 8 a.m. Friday.

The Southeast District Emergency Response Team, RCMP Air Services and Police Dog Services established a perimeter around the area during the arrest, says RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

A nearby school was advised of the developing situation as a precaution, and students were kept indoors for the day.

When the suspect left the residence and drove away in the stolen vehicle about 2 p.m., he encountered a police roadblock and officers closed in.

The suspect and a female passenger then fled on foot, but were tracked by helicopter and surrendered without incident.

The 29-year old man was arrested on several outstanding warrants and remains in custody.

The 32-year old woman was released without charges.

The incident remains under investigation.