25-year-old male airlifted to hospital after accident on Otter Lake Road

Photo: Contributed

A 25-year-old man is in serious condition after being airlifted from the scene of an incident in Spallumcheen Saturday evening.

The incident involved a vehicle, but it's unclear if the man was struck by it.

A union spokesperson for BC Ambulance Service said it's unclear whether the male had fallen out of a vehicle or was struck by one.

Emergency crews were dispatched to Otter Lake Road at 6:30 p.m. for a “traffic incident,” said BCEHS communications officer Shannon Miller.

“Several paramedics were dispatched and one patient was transported in serious condition by air ambulance helicopter to hospital,” said Miller.

A ground ambulance also responded to the scene.