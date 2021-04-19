City of Vernon tells residents to be ready for spring melt, sand and bags available at works yard

Photo: Jon Manchester

The City of Vernon has streamlined its streamside policy as it advises residents to be ready for rising waters.

Council adopted the new streamside maintenance policy at its last meeting, replacing two former policies related to work in or about streams and creek channel maintenance.

The previous policies contained outdated language and provincial legislation.

B.C.'s Water Sustainability Act and Riparian Areas Protection Regulation regulate any work in and around streams and protect the habitat there.

Streams are Crown land, and the city cannot approve work in or around them.

“Each year, the city receives inquiries from residents about who owns creek channels and who is responsible for maintenance or bank stabilization on properties adjacent to creeks or streams,” says Mayor Victor Cumming. “The intention of this updated policy is to clarify the roles and responsibilities of private property owners, the local government, and the provincial government, to help our citizens know where to find the information they need if they have questions or concerns.”

Owners are responsible for protecting their property from flood and flood-related risks.

However, if property owners or the public have a request regarding tree or vegetation maintenance, bank stabilization or the removal of debris, the city will direct the inquiries to the appropriate agency.

“Private property owners may be required to engage a qualified professional and obtain permits from the province to address their concerns,” said Mayor Cumming. “The same conditions apply to the city.”

The city encourages all property owners adjacent to creeks and streams to consider whether they are prepared for rising water levels as spring freshet begins.

Sand and sandbags are available at the City of Vernon operations building at 1900 48th Ave. Bring your own shovel.