District of Coldstream to shut down portion of Westkal Road for utility work

Westkal closure ahead

Heads up if you're planning on going to Pumphouse Beach or the Okanagan Rail Trail on Kal Lake this week.

The District of Coldstream says will be shutting down a portion of Westkal Road on Thursday for the installation of water utility services.

The closure will affect the 13100 block of Westkal.

The road, popular with beach-goers and rail trail users, will be closed to through traffic between Kalamalka Road and Kickwillie Loop, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The district will have traffic control at the intersections of Westkal and Kickwillie, and Westkal and Kalamalka to direct motorists, says Coldstream chief administrative officer Trevor Seibel.

