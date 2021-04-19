District of Coldstream to shut down portion of Westkal Road for utility work

Photo: Contributed

Heads up if you're planning on going to Pumphouse Beach or the Okanagan Rail Trail on Kal Lake this week.

The District of Coldstream says will be shutting down a portion of Westkal Road on Thursday for the installation of water utility services.

The closure will affect the 13100 block of Westkal.

The road, popular with beach-goers and rail trail users, will be closed to through traffic between Kalamalka Road and Kickwillie Loop, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The district will have traffic control at the intersections of Westkal and Kickwillie, and Westkal and Kalamalka to direct motorists, says Coldstream chief administrative officer Trevor Seibel.