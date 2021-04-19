Petition launched against temporary site for Vernon sani-dump

Photo: Maria Jeppesen

A petition has been launched against relocating the City of Vernon sani-dump to Okanagan Landing Road.

Maria Jeppesen posted notice of the petition on Facebook in the “Vernon and Area Community Forum” Facebook group and says copies are available to sign at The Flower Spot nursery, close to the proposed location.

The petition urges city council to find a different location, calling the Okanagan Landing site "inappropriate and unsafe."

It comes as council has scheduled a special meeting Tuesday afternoon to review its decision, following immediate opposition to the proposal.

Several complaints were made last week about the council's decision to temporarily move the sani-station to a spot across the street from Ellison Elementary School, adjacent to The Flower Spot.

The petition says the frontage corridor is "well used by students and parents attending both Ellison and Fulton schools,” along with pedestrians, seniors and cyclists.

It also claims there is little room for large vehicle to turn around.