GoFundMe started for Vernon man who lost his home to fire

Saturday's house fire in Vernon has left a local man homeless.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started for Ron Dick, after the man's home off Stickle Road was completely destroyed by a large fire Saturday afternoon.

Dick was taken to hospital with injuries he sustained in the fire at his orchard property home in Vernon, around 2:30 p.m.

Dick’s niece, Lana Dyck, created a GoFundMe page to help with his costs.

“Today my newly widowed uncle has lost his home and barely escaped due to a massive fire. No insurance to help either. He is low income and now homeless,” said Lana.

“As he is recovering in the hospital from injuries sustained during this tragic event, this fundraiser will hopefully help reduce the extreme stress he is dealing with now.”

Dick was rescued by two passersby who helped him escape from the blaze through a window. He was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

The fundraiser goal is $10,000 and it has raised just over $1,700 as of Sunday afternoon.