Wind gusts of 50 to 70 km/h expected across Okanagan Lake

Photo: Pixabay

A special weather statement has been issued for the Okanagan Valley, forecasting strong gusting winds.

Northerly wind gusts of 50 to 70 km/h are expected Sunday afternoon and into the early evening across Okanagan Lake, from the South Okanagan to the north.

A cold front will move across Okanagan Lake this afternoon bringing the strong wind gusts through the Okanagan Valley.

Winds will reach 40 to 50 km/h with gusts of up to 70 km/h this afternoon as the front moves through the region.

Winds are expected to ease this evening.