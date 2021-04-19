A couple of moose were seen going for a dip in Magna Bay on Shuswap Lake Sunday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m. Sara Kinnon spotted the two moose cruising through the water.

“We noticed something coming across the lake from Eagle Bay towards Magna Bay. As it got closer we realized it wasn’t a kayaker but rather two moose,” said Kinnon. “They made their way across 3 km and disappeared into the trees.”

The two moose can be seen paddling through the water toward the shore and eventually getting out and jogging along the shoreline.