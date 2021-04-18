The finalists for the Enterprize Challenge have been announced

Photo: Futures BC

The seven finalists for the Enterprize Challenge 2021 have been announced.

Hosted by Community Futures North Okanagan, the Enterprize Challenge allows seven entrepreneurs with seven unique business ventures to compete in a Dragon’s Den-style competition for more than $40,000 in prizes.

The April 28 virtual event will be live-streamed from the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

“This year’s Enterprize Challenge highlights the innovation and ingenuity of North Okanagan entrepreneurs during these difficult times,” says Kazia Mullin, CF North Okanagan Business Services Manager. “The challengers demonstrate the need to adapt traditional business ideas to meet a new marketplace."

This years finalists include:

Bluegrass Farm Events

DOUBL

Food Waste Challenge

Gambit

Oasis Gardens Consulting

OTA Gear Rental

Shambhala Clothing

The final pitch and showcase will be live-streamed via HopIn on Wednesday, April 28, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online

Click here for more information.