Fire crews tackling house fire on Pleasant Valley Road

UPDATE 4:10 p.m.

A house on an orchard near Stickle Road was heavily damaged by the flames.

Fire crews have requested heavy equipment be brought in to tear down walls and allow fire crews access to the interior flames.

Thick smoke was billowing into the sky and a nearby large tree is also believed to have caught fire. Several pieces of fire fighting equipment were at the scene along with numerous firefighters.

No other structures appear to have been damaged, but the older wood home is a total loss.

Crews began pouring foam onto the aged structure, which reduced the amount of visible flame.

Castanet will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL 3:25 p.m.

Heavy smoke and visible flames are coming out of the roof of a home in the 6300 block of Pleasant Valley Road in Vernon.

The BX Swan Lake Fire Rescue Department is on scene.

Reporter Darren Handschuh is on scene and says one person has been taken to hospital due to smoke inhalation.

Handschuh describes the flames as pouring from the roof, which has since fallen in.

-With files from Darren Handschuh