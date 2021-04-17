171791
Vernon  

Outdoor skating rink at Predator Ridge is featured in hockey documentary

Predator Ridge rink featured

The outdoor skating rink at Predator Ridge was not only a hit with residents, it caught the attention of a documentary film crew.

The Vernon-area golf resort installed the outdoor rink for the first time last winter.

A documentary following Team Canada selections featured the outdoor rink in the first of three episodes.

“Our Game, a three-part docuseries presented by TELUS, is a celebration of this oh-so-unique edition of the World Juniors. From selection camp to pre-competition and preliminary round matchups to the quarters, semis and medal games, this project transports hockey fans inside the World Juniors bubble to experience Team Canada’s journey from a whole new angle,” said a statement on the website.

The Predator Ridge rink is feature in the first minute and 40 seconds of the video.

