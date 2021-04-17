Vernon's Allen Brooks Nature Centre is open for the season

Spring has arrived in the Okanagan and it's time to get back to nature.

And what better way to do that than stopping by the Allen Brooks Nature Centre which officially opened this weekend for its 21st season.

The Vernon Centre, off of Commonage Road, has some new features this year, as well as extensive educational information about the local ecosystem and the critters that live in it.

Chantelle Adams, ABNC education program co-ordinator said it is exciting to be able to open this year with COVID protocols in place, of course.

“We have amazing views up here, there are lots to see,” said Adams.

The centre overlooks the North Okanagan and affords a view of Kalamalka, Swan and Okanagan lakes from one vantage point.

The area is also home top marmots, snakes and wide range of raptors.

“Bring a camera, come with a picnic and enjoy the day. Our walking trail goes down to our sundial and our pone. We have a brand new playground; it is all natural local-sourced wood that kids will absolutely love,” said Adams.

There is new interpretive signage at various viewpoints for a self-guided tour.

“Inside we have all of our displays including our live animals such as a turtle and a snake,” said Adams.

The centre also has a live black widow spider – in an enclosure of course – and they are anxiously awaiting the birth of preying mantises.

The ABNC will also be holding a variety of workshops throughout the season.

For more information on the centre, including hours of operation and workshops, click here.