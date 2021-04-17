Spring road line painting is underway in Vernon

Photo: Contributed

Motorists are being advised the spring line painting program is underway in Vernon.

The program takes approximately six weeks to complete, depending on weather conditions and drivers are being asked to watch out for the slow-moving paint vehicles.

Contractors are required to work through the evening and early morning hours to minimize traffic disruptions.

The city asks the traveling public to please be patient, slow down and obey all traffic control if you come across line painting crews in process.