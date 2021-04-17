Man steals purse from Vernon's Teeter Totter Toys

Photo: Teeter Totter Toys Teeter Totter Toys posted a picture of the man suspected of stealing a purse from the Vernon store.

Teeter Totter Toys had an unwelcome guest in the downtown business.

Earlier this week, someone stole a purse from the store at the corner of 35th Street and Coldstream Avenue.

“Sad day in the Toy store. A man went into our back office and stole one of our purses,” said a post on the store's Facebook page.

“Lucky for us the bank noticed unusual transactions and contacted us. Please everyone, let's look out for each other.”

The store's security camera captured an image of the suspect which they have also posted to their Facebook page.