COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon hospital declared over

Interior Health says a COVID-19 outbreak in the level three surgical unit at Vernon Jubilee Hospital is now over.

“I would like to thank everyone at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital who worked hard to contain this outbreak,” said Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown.

“We are happy to see operations returning to normal and on behalf of everyone at Interior Health, send our condolences to the loved ones and caregivers of those who passed away.”

In total, four staff and 10 patients were connected to the outbreak, which was first declared on March 30. Three people lost their lives.

Dr. Albert De Villiers, Interior Health chief medical health officer, noted the work of hospital leaders and staff, as well as IH communicable disease specialists, to contain the outbreak and maintain services.

“I extend sincere appreciation for the efforts by the team who worked tirelessly to contain the outbreak.”

The surgical unit has re-opened to admissions and essential visitor regulations resume for all patients.