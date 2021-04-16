Photo: Contributed Wait times at the Vernon landfill can be up to 60 minutes.

If you are planning to go to the Vernon landfill this weekend, you are being asked to load up on patience and courtesy.

According to the Regional District of North Okanagan, diversion and disposal facilities (DDFs) are experiencing record customer volumes, which have, at times, resulted in long line ups and extended wait times.

In addition to the challenges of increased customer traffic due to spring cleaning and yard maintenance, COVID-19 measures are still in place to comply with provincial health orders.

Officials are reminding all customers they are expected to follow the COVID-19 safety plan requirements for using the site and be civil in their conduct with both staff and fellow customers.

“Behaviours contributing to an unsafe work environment, including abusive or offensive language, will not be tolerated,” said a statement from the RDNO.

To limit traffic and potential exposure on the sites, people are encouraged to consider whether a visit to a landfill is essential, or if the trip can be deferred.

Municipal curbside garbage collection services should be utilized first and are provided to most residents in RDNO member municipalities.

Those who do not have curbside collection may consider hiring a waste collection contractor.

Customers are asked to remember the following RDNO rules:

The number of customers permitted on-site at any given time will be controlled to maintain social distancing and to avoid congestion in areas on-site.

Plan ahead as wait times of up to 60 minutes can occur during peak times.

Maintain physical distancing and stay at least two metres apart from other customers.

Follow the direction of DDF staff and be courteous. They are there to assist and guide you.

“RDNO DDFs will continue to provide service to all customers so long as customers are patient, respectful, and follow the Provincial Health Officer's directives. However, if customers fail to abide by these directives, they may be asked to leave the site,” said a statement from the RDNO.