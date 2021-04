Peter Kaz and David Scarlatescu are back with the latest episode of Hello Okanagan.

This week, they serve up some tasty treats at The Fig in Vernon.

Each week, Kaz and Scarlatescu talk with Okanagan business leaders, debate issues facing the region, and promote the Valley as a whole.

The videos will be aired each Saturday, and you can see them here on Castanet.

If you any questions or suggestions, contact them via the Hello Okanagan Facebook page.