Osprey tries to evict Canada geese from nest in Lake Country

A pair of Canada geese that decided to move into an osprey nest is getting a heated reception from the rightful owner.

The pair of big birds took up residence in the nest atop a pole in Lake Country and on Friday, April 16, Judy Marsh captured the battle of the birds on video.

The Osprey can be seen repeatedly dive bombing the unwanted guests.

“The battle started last year. The Osprey normally arrive this time of year and for the past two years when they arrive their nest is occupied by the geese,” she said. “Last year, the Osprey were successful in getting rid of the geese out of their nest through persistence over a few days. We will see what happens this year.”