Northbound lane of Middleton Way closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. April 20-24

Photo: Google Street View

Motorists are being advised a section of Middleton Way between Kosmina Road and Highway 6 will be closed to northbound traffic to allow for environmental assessment activities.

The closure will be in effect April 20-24, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Detour signs will be up to redirect traffic onto 11th Avenue, then Kalamalka Lake Road so vehicles can turn left or right onto the highway.

If only a right turn onto the highway is needed, a suggested shorter detour is Kosmina Road and onto Waddington Drive.