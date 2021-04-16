Armstrong woman threatened to harm herself, apprehended under Mental Health Act

Photo: Contributed

North Okanagan RCMP resolved a high-risk situation without any injuries Thursday night.

Const. Chris Terleski said at approximately 11 p.m. on April 15, police responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Smith Drive in Armstrong.

Terleski said the responding officer located a "visibly distraught female" outside of her residence and engaged in a dialogue with the woman in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.

“Despite ongoing efforts to de-escalate the situation, the woman refused to comply with police direction and, in the course of the interaction, threatened to harm herself,” said Terleski. “Our officers recognized the need to intervene and were able to gain access to the building and safely, and successfully, take the person into custody.”

The woman was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and was transported to hospital for medical assessment. No charges are anticipated at this time.