Footage of Vernon man's epic journey dates back 62 years

In 1959 Vernon resident Richard "Dick" Heggs went on an epic 3,000-km journey around BC.

And he brought his colour movie camera with him.

Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault said Heggs was a young man, about a year into his first job with CN Rail when he took the week-long journey.

“He decided to take a trip on the train and document his journey around BC in a journey he called the Triangle Tour,” said Arseneault. “He traveled from Vernon to Kamloops, Jasper, Prince George, Smithers and Prince Rupert before boarding the SS Canadian Prince for the sail down to Vancouver and finally the return to Vernon.”

Arseneault said he could not bring himself to shorten the 37-minute long video because of the majesty of the province it presented 62 years ago.

“Neon signs in Kamloops at night, the newly constructed Prince George Hospital, the Stanley Park zoo to name just a few sights,” said Arseneault. “So grab some popcorn, sit back and enjoy.”

Arseneault also encourages people to add their comments to his Youtube page.

While Arsenault has a very extensive collection of black and white footage, he is always looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected]