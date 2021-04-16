Vernon's Watkin Motors received top award for 15th time

Photo: Contributed

One of the oldest Ford dealerships in Canada is also one of the best.

Vernon's Watkin Motors Ford is among an elite group of Ford dealerships across Canada to be recognized with the 2020 President’s Award Diamond Club by Ford Motor Company of Canada.

The award, Ford of Canada’s highest dealership honour, is presented annually to dealerships that demonstrate outstanding achievement in sales and customer satisfaction.

“It has been our organizational goal to achieve high customer satisfaction,” said Ross Blankley, Dealer Principal at Watkin Motors Ford. “In our way of doing business, we look at long-term benefits to our employees and customers. We believe this thought process helps us meet or exceed the expectations of people that work with us or purchase services from us. We are truly proud of receiving the President’s Award for the 15th time and look forward to continuing great services for our community.”

Dealers become eligible for the President’s Award through excellence in dealership operations and customer feedback through survey responses related to their sales and service satisfaction and overall dealership experience.

“Our staff is dedicated to serve the members of this community with top-quality customer service,” said Blankley. “By continually working on their product knowledge and skills, our employees can provide customers the care they deserve. We standby our slogan, “Taking Care of Customers…for Life!”, and we have our staff to thank for keeping that same vision alive.”