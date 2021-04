Photo: Google Street View

The parent company of Vernon's Real Canadian Superstore has clarified the number of employees with COVID.

On Thursday, Loblaws posted on its website there were “multiple” confirmed cases at the Anderson Way location.

An email from Loblaws' public relation departments Friday stated there were two cases of COVID-19 at the store.

Loblaws said it will update the website within 24 hours with more accurate numbers.