Vintage footage of 1975 freestyle ski team features some Vernon faces

Photo: Contributed Vernon's own Norm Crerar appears in a 1975 ski film.

A video of the 1975 Canadian Interski Demonstration Team posted to the Silver Star Mountain Museum Facebook page features a very familiar faces.

The video, produced by Integrated Production Services, shows some fancy downhill synchronized skiing led by Wayne Wong, who is widely hailed as the father freestyle skiing.

The footage also features a younger, pre-moustache Norm Crerar as well as Brian Smith.

The Brian Smith Village Ski Shop currently operates at Silver Star Mountain Resort in the Vance Creek Boardwalk.

Crerar, along with several others, purchased the mountain in 1981.

In 2001, the Schumann family, owners of Big White Ski Resort since 1985, became the majority shareholder of Silver Star Mountain Resort.

Crerar is also known in the North Okanagan for prowess with the bagpipes and as one of the organizers of the annual Military Tattoo.