Hundreds of plastic spoons, knives and forks stuck into lawn at Vernon Secondary School

Photo: Vernon & Area Community Forum Grad pranksters placed hundreds of plastic knives, spoons and forks in the lawn at VSS.

Someone has stuck hundreds of plastic spoons, knives and forks into the grass around Vernon Secondary School.

When students arrived for class Friday morning, they were greeting by the unusual sight.

Lynn Jameson, with School District 22, said it was a harmless grad prank.

“It's that time of the year, grad pranks happen,” said Jameson. “Think of it as a positive, it is aerating the lawn.”

Administration at VSS is also taking the prank in stride.

Jameson said Grade 8 students are being offered a prize for whoever can collect the highest number of plastic utensils during first break.

Pictures of the prank were posted to the Vernon & Area Community Forum Facebook page.