Vernon man running 100 km in 24 hours in honour of his mom and to support local cancer centre

Photo: Contributed Oliver Stankiewicz, middle, is shown with his father, David and mother Laura.

Oliver Stankiewicz is running 100 km not just for his mom, but for everyone who has been touched by cancer.

And he is encouraging others to run with him.

For Stankiewicz, losing his mother to uterine cancer last year inspired him to honour her memory and give back to his community in a unique way.

Stankiewicz created the MOVE4MOM RUN, a virtual fundraising event that is open to people of all ages and abilities, to raise money for the McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Centre at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

On May 9, Stankiewicz will run 100km in 24 hours with the inaugural MOVE4MOM Run.

The location of his run will be undisclosed due to COVID-19 distancing protocols, however he is hoping that others throughout the community will participate either by donating or running for someone in their life that has been affected by cancer.

“Run on your favourite trail or road and know that each one of you will be running beside me in spirit,” said Stankiewicz. “I hope to inspire and show people that they can make a difference. Giving can have a lasting impact on so many lives, families and individuals.”

“We are fortunate to have such a compassionate and caring team at the Centre, from the front desk staff to our expert oncologists who lead the cancer program in our community. Their coordinated approach supports individual journeys for more than 300 new patients each year plus 3,000 other individuals who require follow-up visits,” said Kate McBrearty, executive director of VJH Foundation. “Individuals like Oliver and events like this are a vital part of our fundraising at VJH Foundation. Thank you to Oliver for initiating this event and to everyone who is participating and donating to help improve cancer care in the North Okanagan.”

More than $5,000 has been raised of Stankiewicz’s $10,000 goal, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to the McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Centre.

To register or donate to the run, click here.