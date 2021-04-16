Gas prices have taken a jump in Vernon and the rest of the region

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Coming to a pandemic near you: a jump at the pump.

The price of petrol has increased in Vernon, but the amount of the increase depends on the station.

On Thursday, all three PetroCan stations in town increased the price of gas from 124.9 to 140.9 cents per litres.

Friday morning, Super Save gas stations had a posted price of 129.9, but motorists got the liquid gold for two cents less at the pump.

According to gasbuddy.com, at 9 a.m. a few Vernon-area gas stations were still at 124.9, with the majority selling gas for 129.9.

Most stations in Kelowna and Kamloops have settled at 140.9.

Gas in the northern town of Ft. St. John is selling for 117.9 while Vancouver motorists are shelling out 149.9 per litre.