Photo: DVA

Sparkle Day is all about making the city shine.

This year Downtown Vernon’s Sparkle Day is taking place in conjunction with Earth Day on April 22nd, between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Merchants are encouraged to contribute to curbside appeal by cleaning areas around your business including back alleys behind the businesses.

Sidewalks will be pressure washed prior to Sparkle Day throughout the week of April 19 to 21.