Vernon council to review decision to move sani-station to Okanagan Landing Road

Vernon city council will review a decision to temporarily move its sani-station from the former Civic Arena property to the 5800 block of Okanagan Landing Road.

This comes after multiple complaints about moving the sani-station to a spot across the street from Ellison Elementary School, adjacent to The Flower Spot nursery.

The decision to move the sani dump to the frontage road met with immediate public opposition.

Many complaints made were regarding children’s safety going to and from the school due to increased traffic.

Maria Jeppesen posted on Facebook in the Vernon Rant and Rave (Uncensored) group, writing: “This frontage road where the city has this planned sees so much traffic to begin with. Kids walking to and from school, parents waiting to pick up their kids.”

If council moves forward with the location, the move would cost $30,000.

Council is holding a special meeting Tuesday afternoon to review the decision.