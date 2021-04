Photo: Victoria Femia

BX-Swan Lake firefighters responded to a grass fire on BX Road Thursday afternoon.

A burn pile got out of hand about 4 p.m.

The fire spread through a grassy area and climbed up a nearby dead tree.

It was quickly extinguished.

A witness at the scene described the situation as a “burn pile gone wrong.”

After dousing the grass fire, crews began tending to the tree, which was still burning from the inside on a residential lot.