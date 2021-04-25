Photo: CSRD

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District released their 2020 Annual Report. It reflects the surprising circumstances and unfortunate challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although it also highlights the year's accomplishments towards its strategic goals.

The CSRD's 2020 Annual Report is available to the public online. It provides an overview of the CSRD’s services, financial data, programs, and projects.

The CSRD experienced the highest population growth rate in the province, 1.5 per cent in 2020.

In 2020, there was a development of 60 parks and four outdoor skating rinks.

The CSRD was awarded the Level 4, highest level, “Achievement of Carbon Neutrality.”

The award acknowledges the CSRD’s efforts in helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create complete compact and energy efficient communities.

An emergency support hub was created and it was designed to be a one-stop shop place of businesses seeking support to make contact. Businesses were surveyed about their immediate and long-term needs and specific supports were set up to help them.

With people primarily working from home last year, Bylaw saw an increase in reported conflicts with neighbours, including a rise in complaints about illegal docks and bouys, dogs, illegal camping, home occupations and fire bans.

There have been 352 building inspection permits, which is up 216 from 2019.

The CSRD budget for 2020 was a total of $49.1 million.