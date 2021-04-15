Loblaw confirms multiple COVID cases at Vernon Real Canadian Superstore

Photo: Google Street View

Multiple cases of COVID-19 are being reported at Vernon's Real Canadian Superstore.

A post on parent company Loblaw's website did not specify how many employees are infected, only stating “multiple team members tested positive for COVID-19.”

The outbreak was confirmed April 14 by the company, which tracks cases in its stores across the country.

“For transparency, we regularly update the sections below with all positive COVID-19 cases in our stores, by province, in the last 15 days. For privacy, we will not release any personal information about our colleagues and employees,” said a statement on the website.

“In these cases, we work closely with public health and follow their guidance to ensure proper notification of close contacts and required cleaning and sanitization in our stores.”

COVID cases have been confirmed by the company at 14 stories in B.C.