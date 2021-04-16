Small business owners in Vernon remain optimistic in pandemic - and some are busier than ever

Despite a pandemic that is well into its second year and increasing restrictions as a third wave of COVID-19 spreads, optimism still appears to be high among locally owned small businesses.

One might expect a certain amount of skepticism, if not outright pessimism, but a random survey of mom n' pop businesses in downtown Vernon this week found just the opposite.

Some report business is better than ever.

Camille Hivelin, owner of Little Plum Children's Boutique, says she's been surprised that things are "working out pretty well."

She bought the business in September, in the middle of the pandemic.

"We've getting lots of support ... I have great hope for when COVID is over."

Hivelin said the region has also been relatively spared compared to some, when it comes to numbers of COVID cases.

At Vernon Teach and Learn, Lynella Henke said online business "has been going crazy."

She noted free downtown pickup parking spots have been a bonus.

"We really can't complain," she said, but noted some days the street is full of cars and others its near empty.

Brenda Gedaschke at Harris Flower Shop business has been "spectacular."

"I feel bad for those who are struggling, especially the restaurants," she said. "But, for us, it's been like peak season all the time."

She noted the flower industry has been online for decades and before that was built on telephone orders.

"It's a rebirth of an old way of doing business," she said.

At The Vibe, partner Michelle Labrash said business has been up and down.

The Vibe has been through a lot of change in a short time. It opened March 1 last year and two weeks later was closed during the first lockdown. It reopened in June, and then moved to a new location beside the Towne Theatre in February.

"We're a collaborative and are pulling together," she said, adding the trick is "getting people through the door."

Kevin Tobiasen at Spinners Sound Centre says walk-in traffic has been greatly reduced, but that he's shifted his business online, and it "has picked up the slack ... and even more so.

"It's changed the way we do business."

At Casa Bella Boutique, Diana Vona said times have been tough, but regular customers have been "wonderful" in showing support.

"We're told 'don't go out,' but we need to keep our shops going," she said. "Some days are decent, and some days it's a struggle."

Vona notes bedding sales increased last year as people were nesting at home. Her hope is that travel restrictions will allow tourists to return to the Okanagan.

"I'm not quitting, I'm going to keep fighting," she said.

At Victoria Lane Brides, Jessica Levitt said regardless of the pandemic, brides still need wedding dresses.

"We've done well through the whole thing," she said. "Even if it's a 10-person wedding, they still need a dress."

Likewise, with grad season approaching, she said grads still need to celebrate.

"It's been pretty good ... just a little different."