KIndale thrift store in downtown Vernon is moving to a new location

People may have noticed the store at the corner of 31st Avenue and 34th Street is virtually empty with a for lease sign on it.

Store manager Cristine Teretosky the lease ran out so the operation is moving to 2814 44th Ave.

It was quite a task moving an entire store to a new location, but Teretosky said the new store, located in the old Planet Clean building, will be open April 22.

The store is operated by the Kindale Development Association, a registered charity, founded in 1959, that supports persons with disabilities and their families in communities throughout the North Okanagan and Shuswap regions.