VSS, Fulton, and BX elementary reporting new COVID exposures

As the anticipated third wave of COVID-19 rolls through the region, more exposures are being reported at North Okanagan schools.

Interior Health confirms new exposures at several schools.

A new case involves potential exposure at BX Elementary School between April 6 and 7.

Clarence Fulton Secondary School is also reporting another potential exposure from April 6 to 8.

At Vernon Secondary School, another potential exposure has been reported for April 6-7.

In the Salmon Arm area, North Canoe Elementary School and Shuswap Middle School are both reporting potential exposures on April 8.

In all cases, staff and students who were potentially exposed to the virus are being asked to isolate at home.