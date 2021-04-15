Order out tonight and help set a national record for most takeout ordered in a single day

Photo: Takeout Canada

If there was ever a night to order out, it's tonight.

Today is National Takeout Day in Canada.

And you can log your support online in an attempt to set a national record for the most takeout ordered in a single day.

The Canada Takeout promotion is an effort to support restaurants that in many cases are struggling to stay afloat as restrictions across the country have limited them to takeout and delivery only, or otherwise severely limited their operations.

Sherman Dahl, who owns three restaurants in Vernon, said he's seen "a noticeable bump" in takeout orders since the pandemic began.

Most notably, at Top Choice Pizza, where he says the most popular item is the house special pizza.

At Wings, as one might expect, chicken wings rule the day, with salt and pepper and honey garlic among the hot sellers. At The Italian Kitchen, pasta dishes are most popular.

Greg Condonopoulos at Theo's Restaurant in Penticton said the long-standing Greek favourite's family style menu options are typically the most popular takeout items, including the Theo's Platter and Seafood Platter.

"It's al about variety, value, and quality," he said.

In Kelowna, Mary Lee at Momo Sushi said its Crispy Crispy, Bonzai, and Dynamite Rolls are among the most popular takeout orders.

Sue Mullen, manager at Fox n' Hounds Pub in Kamloops said Thursday is wing night, so they will be flying out of the kitchen tonight.

But the Fox Burger is also a hot takeout item that never goes out of style.

All agreed the extra support of National Takeout Day can't hurt when restaurants need your help the most.

When you make your takeout order, you can upload your receipt to a live takeout tracker that will tabulate orders from coast to coast.

"Upload your receipt to help Canada set a record," the website says.

Click here to upload your receipt and be added to the total.