Vernon Farmers Market kicks off another summer season with return of non-food vendors

The Vernon Farmers Market is back for another summer.

The market kicked off its 2021 summer season in the Kal Tire Place parking lot on Thursday, with more than 50 booths, including the return of non-food vendors.

Provincial restrictions mandated only those selling food were allowed to set up at the indoor winter market, but the rules have changed, and market manager Amanda Fallis says all types of vendors are allowed at the outdoor market.

“We have all of our non-food vendors back, so we are happy to have them,” Fallis said Thursday. “It was a pretty long winter without the crafters, and we are very grateful everybody is back and we are ready to go.”

The first outdoor market of the year featured a wide range of wares, from produce to alcohol, to hand-crafted goods.

As the season progresses, the market will only get bigger, says Fallis.

“In our peak season, we will have 150 to 160 (vendors),” she said.

The farmers market is held Thursdays and Mondays, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

COVID protocols are in place, and people are encouraged to wear a mask.