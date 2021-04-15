Fix-a-date delayed for retrial of former Vernon man in high-profile death of Japanese exchange student

Photo: Contributed Garden of the Gabriola mansion, where Natsumi Kogawa's body was found.

A court appearance to fix a date for the retrial of a former Vernon man previously convicted in the death of a Japanese exchange student has been delayed again.

William Victor Schneider was to appear via video in BC Supreme Court in Vancouver, Wednesday, but the case was adjourned by defence counsel to May 12 to fix a trial date.

Schneider was to have appeared before Justice Michael J. Brundrett on charges of second-degree murder and interfering with human remains in the 2016 death of Natsumi Kogawa.

He won an appeal in February of his 2018 conviction in the high-profile case in which Kogawa's decomposed body was found stuffed into a suitcase on the grounds of a vacant Vancouver mansion.

Schneider fled to his hometown of Vernon, where he allegedly confessed to his brother, Warren, and was later arrested in Polson Park, where he had set up a makeshift camp.

Schneider successfully appealed the conviction on grounds the trial judge erred in admitting an overheard telephone conversation in which he was heard by his brother to have said "I did it."

The Crown is mounting an appeal of that decision to the Supreme Court of Canada. But, pending the Crown's efforts to avoid a retrial, court proceedings continue as if the trial will go ahead.

Schneider was granted the retrial in a split decision by the B.C. Court of Appeal.

The Crown is challenging that decision under provisions of the Criminal Code that grant the right to appeal when there is a dissenting judgment in the court of appeal.

Schneider remains in custody on a guilty plea to indignity to a human body – but also due to a "provincial remand of detention" pending the new trial.