Number of Okanagan churches grows on petition to reopen

Photo: Contributed Slavic Christians of Evangelical Faith Church

Six churches and religious organizations in the Okanagan-Shuswap have added their names to a petition protesting pandemic restrictions that have halted indoor worship services.

In Vernon, Mission Accomplished Ministries and the Slavic Christians of Evangelical Faith Church have signed on to the petition.

They're joined by the Christian Ministers association in Lumby.

In The South Okanagan, Penticton's Winepress Chapel and Osoyoos Baptist Church have also joined the protest.

As reported last month, Five Corners Church in Salmon Arm is also on the list.

Andrea Sanzana with Mission Accomplished, which she described as a travelling ministry, said she understands the pandemic situation, but "has a problem" with government's response.

"It's just not making sense," she said. "You've got Costco, Walmart open, and they're not even social distancing. I feel sorry for the restaurant owners.

People need spiritual support right now, she said ... "We just want our voice to be heard. What is essential for one might not be essential for another."

Sanzana added: "If you're sick, stay home."

Dozens of churches across Canada have signed up on the Liberty Coalition Canada website, under the "We Will Gather" banner.

"If your church will open publicly without government-imposed restrictions that violate personal conscience, the nature of worship, or the ability for people to participate (for example: honouring face-mask exemptions and not turning anyone way) and if you are an authorized representative of your church, please submit your church's information below to be added to this list," the website encourages.

In Vernon, debate over the issue sparked in December, when Coun. Scott Anderson successfully pushed city council to write to the provincial government in support of places of worship as an essential service.

Liberty Coalition Canada apparently began in Ontario under the Reopen Ontario Churches banner. It also promotes the End The Lockdown Caucus and Open Small Business campaigns.

The coalition "exists to bring thoughtful Canadians together to lobby for a better way forward," its website states.

The organization says it hopes the effort will encourage churches "to stand together in unity and to oppose further lockdowns."