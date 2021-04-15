True Leaf receives preliminary approval for Okanagan’s first cannabis business park

Photo: File photo

The North Okanagan's True Leaf has received preliminary subdivision approval for the Okanagan’s first cannabis business park.

The licensed cannabis company received the approval from the Village of Lumby for the project on its 40-acre property.

True Leaf plans to subdivide the property into 14 lots in a phased approach, offering land packages to regional micro-cultivators.

The company aims to create a hub for the craft cannabis community adjacent to its existing True Leaf Campus grow facility.

“We are pleased to progress to the next phase of our plan to support micro-cultivators by creating a regional hub for the craft cannabis community,” CEO Darcy Bomford said in a press release.

“In addition to in-house cannabis production and future offering of seed-to-shelf solutions for micro-cultivators, True Leaf is unlocking the tremendous value of this 40-acre property zoned for cannabis production.”

Demand for industrial land in B.C.’s Interior remains high, with land in the Kelowna area valued at $1 million an acre. Lumby offers a more affordable alternative.

“The North Okanagan region has tremendous potential to support enterprises such as True Leaf’s. I am pleased to see True Leaf’s interest in building its business in the region and I’m excited to see this project progress to the next phase of planning,” said Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton.

The approval is for the first phase, which will consist of the grow facility site and three additional fully serviced lots fronting Shuswap Avenue.

The company is preparing to submit full subdivision plans within a few weeks and expects to begin marketing phase one this summer.

The program will provide a full suite of in-house production, processing, and packaging services to the craft cannabis community.