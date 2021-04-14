Ribbons of Green Trails Society interactive map helps plan next outing

Photo: Contributed

Vernon’s ‘go-to’ source for trail information just got better.

The Ribbons of Green Trails Society has been supporting trail users for over 25 years, with information, advice and mapping that transcends jurisdictional boundaries and uses updated technology.

The society’s online interactive map and website have been refreshed, and can be found by clicking here.

The online interactive map now showcases 57 local trails within the Greater Vernon area, displayed according to difficulty. Easily viewed on a smartphone, tablet or computer, the map shows trails by colour: 23 easy, 18 moderate and 16 difficult trails.

Each mapped trail includes a photo and description of the trail length, access points and parking, trail surface, potential hazards, scenic features, history, and whether dogs are allowed.

This interactive map has become a popular hiking tool with more than 35,000 visits since the map’s inception in 2018.

A new website feature is the ‘Wheelchair Access’ tab, developed with assistance from Sonja Gaudet, accessibility specialist with Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association.

Not only are trails rated for wheelchair accessibility, but the website also offers recommendations and tips for access.

Check out the tips offered under ‘Trail Etiquette.' With the enormous increase in walkers, dog walkers, and cyclists using our local trails during the pandemic, being kind to our fellow hikers and cyclists, the trails, and our environment has become even more essential.

Go ahead and explore these two improved tools and be prepared for a local trail adventure.

- Ingrid Neumanns the Ribbons of Green Trails Society director